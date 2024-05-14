From Bissell Brothers, a New and Improved H20

By Will Grunewald
From our May 2024 issue
At breweries, house-made seltzers, both alcoholic and non, seem as ubiquitous as beer these days. They’re fizzy and almost always taste fruity, although some have actually started to taste a bit like beer. Hop-infused varieties have been cropping up at a smattering of breweries across the country, and it stood to reason that Bissell Brothers — which built its reputation on the skillful application of hops in hazy IPAs — would be an early adopter in Maine. Bissell’s hop water is a far cry from an IPA. For starters, there’s zero alcohol. And in the absence of any counter-vailing maltiness, a heavy dose of hops would be mighty disagreeable. Consequently, the first sip might read a smidge bland, like some distant memory of beer (if you’ve ever poured water in a glass you just drank beer out of, you’ll have a rough idea). But after a few sips, once the palate has adjusted, the gently piney, citrusy flavor profile becomes downright pleasant — easy to imagine enjoying on a hike or a paddle or a long drive. Plus, 5 percent of can sales benefit the Sebago Clean Waters coalition, helping keep Bissell’s water source pristine. That’s refreshing too.