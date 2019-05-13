Explore the Downeast Passage

For the more than 3.5 million people who visit Acadia National Park each summer, Ellsworth is a milestone: once you pick up Route 3 there, you can smell the salt air, feel the sea breeze, and catch enough of a glimpse of Cadillac Mountain to tide you over the last 30 minutes (if you’re lucky) until you arrive at Maine’s marquee national park.

But follow Route 1 beyond Ellsworth — wave to MDI as you go by! — and a less trodden path of pure Down East Maine awaits, one that has much of the island’s splendor with only a fraction of its crowds.

Schoodic Peninsula has long been Acadia’s rugged, hidden gem, and since the park added to its footprint there in 2015, debuting a stellar new campground and trail network, a crop of entrepreneurs — some with generational roots, others more recently drawn — have opened new places to eat, play, and stay and brought new energy and shine to longtime local standbys. Consider this your primer to the Downeast Passage, one of Vacationland’s more delightful detours.