Bisquey Move

One of Maine’s most accomplished chefs ditched his knife set for a camera and wound up creating a visual feast of a book about soups.

When Derek Bissonnette was 16, he landed his first kitchen gig, at a bakery in Searsport. He went on to study baking and pastry at the Culinary Institute of America, graduating in 2000. He got hired to do desserts at Kennebunk’s estimable White Barn Inn, jumped to a renowned restaurant in rural Virginia, and then joined the kitchen at an elegant English countryside hotel. Along the way, he picked up savory-cooking skills. In 2009, he returned to the White Barn and, in 2015, was promoted to executive chef. Then, he called it quits in 2017 to become a photographer.

After Bissonnette took over the White Barn kitchen, he started toting a camera to work to create a visual record of dishes he and his staff came up with. Photography clicked with him. “Making food look great is something I’ve always strived for,” he says. “To do that through a fresh medium was exciting.” He never took a lesson (“I just learned through failure”), but the White Barn’s lofted 18th-century dining room proved ideal for playing with staging and natural light.