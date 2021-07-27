Maine’s Best Small-Town Downtowns

Six Main Streets with moxie — and the businesses, buildings, and boosters that make them great.

We paid a visit to six of our favorite downtowns from all across the state. Read up on each one below, then start planning your next road trip.

Gardiner

Along the Kennebec River, the Water Street scene is vibrant and varied — and a comeback story.

Houlton

Century-old architecture, snack shops, and more in Aroostook County’s quiet shire town.

Norway

Western Maine’s best downtown threads the needle between hip and homey.

South Berwick

In Sarah Orne Jewett’s old hood, some slick new hangouts and plenty of mom-and-pop appeal.

Thomaston

Historic storefronts and fresh energy characterize this midcoast town’s Main Street — also known as tourist-trafficked Route 1.

Bath

In the City of Ships, the blocks of small businesses along the Kennebec River have never stopped being the heart of town.

