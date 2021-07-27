Maine’s Best Small-Town Downtowns

We paid a visit to six of our favorite downtowns from all across the state. Read up on each one below, then start planning your next road trip.
South Berwick
In Sarah Orne Jewett’s old hood, some slick new hangouts and plenty of mom-and-pop appeal.
Thomaston
Historic storefronts and fresh energy characterize this midcoast town’s Main Street — also known as tourist-trafficked Route 1.
Bath
In the City of Ships, the blocks of small businesses along the Kennebec River have never stopped being the heart of town.