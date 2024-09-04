100 Years of the Portland Symphony Orchestra

By Virginia M. Wright

From our September 2024 issue

To kick off the Portland Symphony Orchestra’s 100th anniversary this month, music director Eckart Preu will conduct Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony alongside his longest-serving predecessors: Bruce Hangen and Robert Moody, who each led the orchestra for 10 years, and Toshi Shimada, who directed for 20 years. “Each of us will conduct a movement, and it’ll be interesting to see how each shapes the orchestra,” says Preu, who’s held the baton since 2019. “Beethoven’s Ninth, with ‘Ode to Joy,’ is the symphony composition in all of history that celebrates humanity the most. Everybody knows it. It’s the ultimate celebratory piece.”

Shared conductorship of one of the greatest symphonies ever composed is unprecedented for the PSO and possibly for any orchestra anywhere, Preu says. It’s a fitting start to an innovative season that includes the PSO’s first-ever concert (already sold out) with world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma and a string of collaborative performances, such as Puccini’s La bohème with Opera Maine, Orff’s Carmina Burana with Portland’s ChoralArt chorus, and Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet with Portland Stage actors reciting lines from Shakespeare’s play before each movement. “I’m really proud of the diverse programming,” Preu says. “It’s not just that there are diverse composers and performers. It’s that every time you come to the symphony, you will have a different experience.” In a century of concert seasons, the lineup is one of many high notes.