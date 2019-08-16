Collector’s Items

A new book paints a fresh picture of one of Maine’s most impressive art collections.

By Will Grunewald

The building that holds Bowdoin College’s art museum certainly looks its part. Renowned 19th-century architect Charles McKim designed the Renaissance-revival facade. Stone lions flank the front steps. Statues of Sophocles and Demosthenes gaze serenely upon the quad. Inside, set in the rotunda floor, brass letters spell out a dictum: “To Be Used Solely For Art Purposes.”

Art Purposes is the wry title of a new book, by curator Joachim Homann, that takes some shine off that built-in sentiment, which, he writes, “established a threshold between the everyday world outside the Museum’s walls, and the uplifting experience that awaited visitors inside the galleries.”