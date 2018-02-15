All Bundled Up

Portland photographer Greta Rybus ferried to North Haven to shoot contributor Laura Serino and her family for our cover (and to accompany Serino’s essay on island childbirth). “It was a balmy 20-degree day,” Serino says. “We drove all over the island, and we kept the car running so we could periodically hop in, warm up, then get out for more shots.” Seven-month-old Austin dressed for a Maine winter. “There was this sweet spot where if I zoomed out any farther, I knew he’d just look like a pillow,” Rybus says. “He didn’t cry once. For a minute, I wondered if she really was holding a pillow.”