8 burgers in 6 days

Down East Magazine November 2017 Cover

When we talked to Saco city administrator Kevin Sutherland for this month’s feature on Saco’s coastal Camp Ellis neighborhood, he mentioned that he and partner Kristin Forester were traveling the state this summer, eating every entry from Down East’s November 2017 cover story on “Maine’s 30 Greatest Burgers.” We were flattered — and impressed by how many they put away on a single road trip this June. Follow the pair’s progress on Instagram.

