Sanborn dishes on her Saco beach neighborhood’s summer rituals from a picnic table at the entrance to the Camp Ellis Pier parking lot, which is bound on three sides by the Saco River estuary, sparkling now in the late-afternoon sun. Over her left shoulder, at Chevy’s Bait and Tackle, her friends Gerry “Chevy” Chevalier and Norman “Boo-Boo” Metayer sit in lawn chairs, chatting with a woman in red shorts and green rubber boots, a fishing pole clutched in her hand. Over Sanborn’s right shoulder, people hover around the takeout window of Huot’s Seafood Restaurant, waiting for their orders to be called, just as they did when Sanborn was a kid. Straight ahead is the Sea Hawk, a cabin with unglazed windows that Sanborn’s father built as an office for his seasonal fishing-charter business in the late 1940s.

“I love this corner,” Sanborn sighs. The wiry and energetic 76-year-old pushes back a strand of her shoulder-length white hair. “Camp Ellis isn’t a raving beauty of a place, but there’s something about it — it gets to you.”

When she was a girl, her family summered here, driving up every June from Belmont, Massachusetts, where her father, Don Moore, worked in the public schools. Their digs were an old hotel, the gray, three-story wood-frame building that still stands, vacant, alongside the Sea Hawk Shop. Moore took people deep-sea fishing for cod, cusk, and pollack, and by the time she was 18, Sanborn had her captain’s license and was working alongside him aboard the Sea Hawk, her gift shop’s namesake.

On hot, sunny afternoons, she and her friends would walk to the end of Beach Avenue and over the dunes, then run like crazy across the wide expanse of sand until they reached the ocean. “It was so hot on our feet, we couldn’t wait until we got to where it was damp and cool,” she says. “But you can’t do that now. All that beach is gone.”

Instead of dunes, Beach Avenue dead-ends on a bank of riprap that drops about 15 feet to a beach so narrow you can’t lay down a towel to sunbathe without it getting wet — and that’s at low tide. The steep rubble barricade extends some 1,300 feet, more than half the length of Camp Ellis Beach, from the jetty at the mouth of the Saco to a wide but short stretch of sand that today serves as the public beach.

For vacationers, the seawall is perhaps the only evidence of the severe erosion that imperils Camp Ellis, which is losing 1 to 3 feet of beach a year. But people who live, work, or own property here know summer is but a brief respite from the community’s chronic anxiety: Sand-gobbling winter storms have swept away at least 36 homes and permanently truncated eight streets over the past 60 years — and things are only expected to get worse as sea levels rise and storms become more severe due to climate change.

There’s frustration too: It took decades for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to recognize that the jetty it built in 1867 — and subsequently lengthened, raised, and strengthened over the next 100 years — is responsible for much of the erosion at Camp Ellis. Now, 11 years since Congress allotted $26.9 million to mitigate the problem, residents are still waiting for something to be done, their sense of urgency heightened by a powerful nor’easter that damaged homes and washed out more roadways last March.

Over at Chevy’s Bait and Tackle, Norman Metayer recalls coming in from town during the storm to see several feet of water rushing over the parking lot. “The ocean kills us,” he says. “Some years go by, no problem. But it only takes one year, one storm, like the one in March. Then the ocean comes over, and it’s mean.”

Camp Ellis anchors the southern end of a 7-mile-long stretch of sandy shore that runs north through Old Orchard Beach to Pine Point in Scarborough. The neighborhood comprises less than half a square mile and roughly 170 homes and cottages, most seasonal and modest, with small yards of sand and beach grass. Some stand so close together that next-door neighbors could lean out their windows and shake hands. A handful are renovated army barracks, remnants of a temporary World War II military base. A few properties nearest to the beach are fenced by freshly constructed berms of sand planted with beach-grass culms — DIY dunes to protect against the next storm. Although home prices don’t reflect it (asking prices for some plain-looking three-bedroom houses a few blocks from the beach are between $450,000 and $550,000), Camp Ellis is refreshingly unpolished, even a little gritty, its working-class roots still on display.

“It used to be a fishing village. Everyone fished,” says Joanne Pendleton Larochelle, 86. “Today, people still fish, but the fishing families don’t live here; it’s too expensive.”