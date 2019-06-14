What Floats Their Boats

View this post on Instagram #workingwaterfront #mainesummer #mainelobster A post shared by Merritt Carey (@merritt_carey) on Jun 26, 2018 at 3:10am PDT

When I was 10, my father bought me a 13-foot Boston Whaler. He named her Watch and Wait, but with her 25-horsepower engine and flat planing hull, the boat said to me, “Let’s go.” I immediately felt the freedom this gift offered me.

“I’m going to give the boat to you,” my father said, “but you’re going to make some money with it.”

So that June, we crossed Tenants Harbor in the Watch and Wait and docked at the Cod End market, where I met the proprietor, Mrs. Miller. Thus, Merritt’s Delivery Service was launched. On summer evenings, I’d approach the cruising yachts coming into the harbor and offer to deliver steamed lobsters, clams, and mussels from Cod End. Soon, I added morning rounds, bringing out muffins and treats.

Back then, Tenants Harbor had no channel markers, and while I knew the harbor was a no-wake zone, I figured I left less wake on a plane than at half throttle. Plus, I reasoned, why cross the harbor in five minutes when I could do it in two?

I became well known to Crow Morris, the St. George harbormaster. I don’t remember much about Crow other than that he seemed at least a million years old and always to be looking for me. I don’t remember if he ever gave me a ticket, but our paths were constantly crossing. I’d catch him out of the corner of my eye as I flew by, full throttle, hoping somehow I’d be inconspicuous. I never was.

When I wasn’t dodging Crow Morris, I kept a weather eye out for the Bajupa, the smack boat for Monhegan and Matinicus, which ran bait out to the fleets and returned with lobsters to sell onshore. She represented one thing to me: a chance to get airborne. As soon as I heard her diesel engine coming into the harbor, I’d dash down the dock to the Watch and Wait and head out full throttle. If I timed it right, the Bajupa would be still moving at a good clip, and I could launch off her massive wake. Every time, my heart raced and the flat-bottomed hull landed hard. Twice, I ripped my steering console clean out of the hull. Helping me repair it, my father — with a smile that belied his admonition — said, “Merr, for Chrissake, you’ve got to slow down.” I never did.

Merritt Carey raced on the second all-female Whitbread-Round-the-World Race and on the first all-women’s America’s Cup team. She writes her Merritt in Maine blog at merrittinmaine.com.