Treasure This

Find everything from milk cans to Jamie Wyeth prints in old-fashioned Cornish, where even the shops have past lives.

By Tina Fischer

The back roads of the Ossipee Valley are quiet and pastoral, perfect for a country drive. And Cornish, halfway between Portland and the White Mountains, is the perfect place to stretch your legs — and go on an antiques-shopping spree. The small village, on Route 25, contains a half-dozen or so antiques shops, and there are many more scattered throughout the countryside. The focus on vintage peaks the last Saturday in September when Cornish hosts both a large antiques fair and an apple festival.