Winter is Prime Time for Birding in Maine

Black-Capped Chickadee

Look for: The little calico cuties beyond your birdfeeder, in forests and parks, where the year-round Mainers dart from tree to tree, often leading flocks of nuthatches, creepers, titmice, and woodpeckers.

Listen for: The familiar chick-a-dee-dee-dee indicating a predator has been spotted. Increasing numbers of dee notes announce greater threats, while a high-pitched see is more or less an avian fire alarm.

Dark-Eyed Junco

Look for: Slate-colored sparrows with bright-white bellies and outer tail feathers, hopping around trees and shrubs in the forest, searching for fallen seeds. After winging in from Canada in late fall, juncos often team up with other sparrows, as well as cardinals, finches, and mourning doves, to forage.

Listen for: High, short, chipping notes as the birds peck about.

White-Breasted Nuthatch

Look for: Black- or gray-crowned, bluish-gray-and-white birds, which can be spotted year-round in deciduous forests, often perched upside down or sideways on tree trunks, probing for insects. Their common name derives from a practice of ramming nuts into tree bark, then striking them with their sharp bills to “hatch” the seeds.

Listen for: A persistent, nasally yank-yank or yank-yank-yank, similar to a sheep’s bleat.