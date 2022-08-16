Welcome to Maine’s White Mountains

The 8 Best Day Hikes in Maine’s White Mountains
Four peaks under 2,000 feet and four of the highest peaks in Maine’s White Mountains.
In Praise of the Stow Corner Store
There’s just one option for stocking up on essentials or grabbing a meal near the White Mountain National Forest. Luckily, it’s an awfully good one.
The Best Swimming Holes in Maine’s White Mountains
These White Mountains swimming holes are the perfect place to cool off after a hike — or just wile away a summer afternoon.
Bethel and Fryeburg Are Notch Your Average Towns
There’s a lot on offer in Fryeburg and Bethel, Maine’s primary White Mountains gateway communities.
Meet the Old Whites Guys
The White Mountain Club of Portland was one of the first hiking clubs in the country — and among the earliest mappers and trailblazers of the Whites.
Brickett? I Hardly Know It
Now you will, thanks to our helpful timeline of the White Mountain National Forest’s oldest preserved structure.