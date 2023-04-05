The 27 Best Places in Maine to Go With Your Dog

Acadia National Park

With no backcountry to speak of, Acadia is one of the country’s few dog-friendly national parks: all the carriage roads, most trails, and all the campgrounds (except on Isle au Haut) welcome leashed dogs. Read park rules to know what little is off-limits — or complete the (ahem) Bark Ranger Program, after which rangers will swear in your pupper (and you can buy a commemorative collar tag). On Bar Harbor’s Main Street, Bark Harbor has a huge selection of fancy house-made treats. 207-288-3338.