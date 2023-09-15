8 Scenic (and Undersung) Maine Drives That Are Worth the Detour

Photo by Dave Waddell

Uphill From Here

Quill Hill | near Rangeley › 4.1 miles

If anyone could appreciate a good road, it was Adrian Brochu, who kept motorcycles stashed in Florida and Nevada so he could ride in warm weather year-round. He also appreciated the Maine woods and mountain vistas. Born in Quebec, Brochu moved to western Maine as a kid, speaking only French. He quit school after the eighth grade, went to work in logging, and later got drafted into service in Vietnam. Eventually, he came to own various timber operations and timberlands, including Quill Hill, a 2,800-foot peak just north of Rangeley. Ten years ago, Brochu finished a well-graded dirt road along a ridgeline to the top, and he opened it to the public. There are picnic tables, a wood-fired barbecue (with wood provided), and panoramas of the surrounding forests, lakes, and mountains. Brochu, who passed away in 2019, at age 72, believed his road led to “the best view in the state.” Now, his family keeps it up, and as of this summer, some 7,000 surrounding acres are permanently protected via a conservation easement. Any bills slotted into donation boxes go toward maintaining the road, which is open 24 hours a day — the stargazing is superb. From October to May, Quill Hill closes to regular traffic, but hikers, cyclists, skiers, and snowmobilers are welcome. In all seasons, c’est magnifique. — Will Grunewald