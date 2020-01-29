Your XC Starter Kit

You’ll need a little gear to hit the trail in comfort and style. Here are the basics.

Skis: Start with a pair of classic touring skis — long, skinny, and light. The classic XC kick-and-glide motion, with skis parallel to one another, is simple and intuitive to learn. (If you’re a first-timer, hold off on skate skis, which are shorter and narrower, made for a more aerobic style of skiing, with planks planted in a V shape.) $150–$500

Poles: Wider baskets on your poles give more traction, but smaller baskets are better for speed. In either case, poles should be roughly shoulder height. $25–$50

Bindings: Unlike alpine (or downhill) skiing, cross-country (or Nordic) leaves your heel free. The easiest binding for beginners is a variety called New Nordic Norm, or NNN, with two ridges that boots simply click into. There are other types, and they’re not interchangeable, so be sure your binding matches your boot. $30–$100

Boots: The ideal boots are flexible for striding and torsionally rigid for turning and stopping. A good ski shop can help you find the most comfortable fit. (It can also sell you, for as little as $350, a kit of boots, poles, and skis with bindings already mounted.) $80–$350

Base layers: In other words, long undies — not the kind with rear flaps, but two pieces of form-fitting, thin, synthetic layers to wick sweat and trap body heat. $50–$100

Mid-layers: Lycra or fleece are both good, though fleece is is easier to peel off if you overheat. $75–$100

Shell: A good soft shell blocks wind and traps body heat, but still breathes. Look to polyester and wool. $150–$300

Hats, gloves, socks, and gaiters: Think layers. A good bet is always wool on top and a thin liner you can strip down to. You don’t need gaiters — nylon ankle wraps, basically — but they’ll keep snow out of your boot. $10–$50

Sunscreen: Yeah, it’s cold and maybe overcast, but that doesn’t stop UV rays, and snowy reflective surfaces don’t help. Lather up. $5

Lip balm: Sun, wind, and sweating in the cold do a real number on those chops. $1

Fanny pack: Among Nordic skiers, believe it or not, these are kind of a cool thing to wear. Pack some small bites for quick energy. $25–$40