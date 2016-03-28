Six homeowners find big-time pleasure in their tiny retreats.

By Cynthia Anderson

Photographed by Irvin Serrano

Pint-Size Pre-Fab

Natural light and waterfront views abound in this intimate retreat.

Off-Site Construction

Efficiency was perhaps the main consideration in the building of this small house, which was designed by R. McAllister Lloyd, founder of Creative Cottages, and built by Lloyd and his crew in a Brunswick warehouse. The exterior shell, complete with windows and siding, was flat-bedded to Freeport and hoisted into place by a crane. On site, the house went up within days.

Airy Comfort

Lloyd wanted to build a place that was scaled down but didn’t feel cramped. Accordingly, the 19-by-22–foot cottage has a full kitchen and comfortable bath, along with a laundry, gas fireplace, and large overhead loft for storage. Light streams in through dormers and a wall of glass, which means interior lights aren’t needed until “well after the sun has set,” Lloyd says.

A Soothing Palette, Outdoorsy Touches

The furnishings and artwork provide splashes of color against the warm beiges and grays of the cultured-stone fireplace, pickle-washed finishes, and wood-grain ceramic floor tiles. In the bathroom, a beach-stone shower floor flows into the rest of the room, and transom windows allow for natural light. “Our philosophy was to try to bring the outside in,” says Lucy Lloyd, who runs Creative Cottages with her husband.

Designer/Builder: R. McAllister Lloyd

Cost to build: undisclosed

Square feet: 418, plus unfinished storage loft

Bedrooms: 1 (studio)

Baths: 1

Foundation: concrete

Heat: radiant electric plus gas fireplace

creativecottagesllc.com



