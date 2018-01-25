Blueberry Dream

Why we dig it

To make Blueberry Dream soda taste like blueberries, Green Bee owner Chris Kinkade uses, well, real blueberries, eschewing the concentrates and vague “natural flavorings” in big-brand bevs. The berries come from lowbush barrens in Maine, and Kinkade crushes them into juice with a secondhand Italian wine press. “It doesn’t get more pure than that,” he says. To keep up with demand — for sodas and a new line of unsweetened sparkling waters — Kinkade is increasing capacity four- or fivefold. Presently, his drinks are sold at specialty grocers around the state, plus at a whole range of restaurants, from Red’s Eats to Eventide — and bartenders have found that they work great in cocktails.