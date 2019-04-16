Stir It Up

Six culinary adventures for home cooks and aspiring chefs.

Ambrosia Cooking School, Bar Harbor. Sharon Joyce puts her students to work making Maine specialties like lobster, chowder, popovers, and blueberry crumble pie. She also offers classes in Greek, French, Chinese, and Mexican fare. 207-288-4523.

East Forty Farm & Dairy, Waldoboro. Chef Neal Foley, cheesemaker Allison Lakin, and the occasional guest chef show students how to cook with cheeses, grind and season their own pâtés, make pressure-cooker meals, pastries, soups, and more. 207-230-4318.

Jillyanna’s Woodfired Cooking School, Kennebunkport. Jill Strauss, a Johnson and Wales graduate who specializes in Italian cuisine, demystifies wood-fired oven cooking for students making pizzas, pastas, and Mediterranean meals. 207-967-4960.

Hartstone Inn, Camden. Michael Salmon’s stay-and-cook weekends include hands-on instruction in Asian, Italian, and Maine cuisines. Coming up April 13 and 14: Lotsa Lobster, designed around the notion that when in Maine, you should eat as much lobster as you can. 207-236-4259.

Salt Water Farm, Lincolnville. Chef (and Down East contributor) Annemarie Ahearn’s creative syllabus for 2019 includes preparing a feast in honor of Julia Child and the Salt Water Farm Cooking Club, a series of classes framed around Ahearn’s favorite cookbooks.

White Barn Inn, Kennebunk. For $215, you can cook (and learn) alongside the executive chef and his team as they prepare dishes for the evening’s menu. Combine with a four-course dinner for $370. 207-967-2321.