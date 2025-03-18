Our Favorite Maine Doughnuts

Raised Glaze | Abbot Village Bakery, Abbot

I always stop to get a box of these fluffy doughnuts after visiting Moosehead with friends or with my grandfather, who referred to them as “tractor tire doughnuts” because they were so big. When I was growing up, these doughnuts were so beloved in our house that my brother and I would count them throughout the day to make sure nobody ate our shares. — Abigail Solloway-Hilt, digital manager