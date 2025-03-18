Our Favorite Maine Doughnuts

By Bhavana Scalia-Bruce
Maine might be best known for its lobster rolls and whoopie pies, but our doughnuts have a claim to fame too. Inspired by “Doughnuts in Maine: From Inception to Perfection,” in which editorial assistant Charlie Pike journeyed across the state to better understand Maine’s long, sweet love affair with fried dough, we asked the Down East staff about their favorite Maine doughnuts.
Chocolate Glazed | Tony’s Donuts, Portland
“Life’s Uncertain, Eat Dessert First” is the motto at Tony’s, and I totally get it. Growing up, I made lots of pit stops for their glazed chocolate doughnuts. You can smell the fried dough from blocks away, and since I still live in the neighborhood, that’s pretty dangerous for my sweet tooth! — Bhavana Scalia-Bruce, content developer
Chocolate Cake | Moody’s Diner, Waldoboro
Hands down. I know the Moody’s family, and I served these doughnuts in place of cake at my wedding-reception brunch a few years ago. They were a smash hit (along with the lobster rolls and Moxie). My husband and I stop in to get one nearly every time we’re in Maine. — Hannah DiPasquale, former circulation coordinator
Raised Glaze | Abbot Village Bakery, Abbot
I always stop to get a box of these fluffy doughnuts after visiting Moosehead with friends or with my grandfather, who referred to them as “tractor tire doughnuts” because they were so big. When I was growing up, these doughnuts were so beloved in our house that my brother and I would count them throughout the day to make sure nobody ate our shares. — Abigail Solloway-Hilt, digital manager
Pomegranate Frosted | The Holy Donut, various locations
Pomegranate frosted, from the Holy Donut (the Arundel outpost is closest to us), is an easy answer for me. My husband and I served Holy Donuts at our wedding in place of a traditional cake. I love that this doughnut is vegan and that the Holy Donut has a ton of gluten-free options. — Bridget Burns, branded content editor
Sea Smoke | The Only Doughnut, Belfast
I love chocolate, and a chocolate doughnut with maple glaze that’s sprinkled with hickory-smoked sea salt is the perfect doughnut. Plus, it’s named after one of my favorite natural phenomena! — Leslie Forand, controller