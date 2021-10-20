Sea Bags + Down East Vintage Covers Contest

Sea Bags is one of Maine’s most iconic brands. Its one-of-a-kind totes and accessories—hand-stitched from recycled sails on Portland’s working waterfront—embody the values of sustainability, independence, and entrepreneurship that are at the heart of the Maine ethos.

That’s why Sea Bags made the perfect partner for Down East, which has been celebrating the stories of Maine for the past 60 years.

In the Vintage Covers Contest this fall, these two iconically-Maine brands teamed up. We put the images of three vintage Down East covers on Sea Bags one-of-a-kind totes, and let readers pick their favorites, entering for a chance to win a bag of their own. This holiday season, Sea Bags and Down East fans will be able to get a tote of their own in the Down East shop.