Sponsored

Dean’s Sweets, located in Portland, proudly offers elegant, hand-dipped truffles, caramels, buttercreams, and other chocolates, created from the finest imported chocolate and using the highest quality local ingredients whenever possible.

They have put together these two custom collections for us to give away to two lucky winners — just in time for Mother’s Day!

Enter by May 1 for a chance to win!

PRIZE #1 Wooden crate with hot fudge and caramel sauce and a 16-piece Top Seller assortment. $65 value INCLUDES:

Maine Sea Salt Caramel Sauce: What separates Dean’s Maine sea salt caramel sauce from other sauces is the high-quality sourcing of ingredients and the simplicity of the recipe.

Hot Fudge Sauce: Maine-made with Dutch chocolate and the best of local ingredients.

Top-Sellers Mix: All our best sellers, including, Maine sea salt caramels in dark and milk chocolate; double dark, milk, maple, and raspberry truffles; vanilla and espresso buttercreams. PRIZE #2 Bouquet of

chocolate flowers.

$35 value INCLUDES:

Chocolate Bouquet: This bouquet is made of milk and dark chocolate daisies, daffodils, roses, and peonies, with a bit of white chocolate, too. Give the whole bouquet to one lucky person, or hand out the flowers individually to friends at your next gathering. This makes an elegant (and edible) centerpiece at any special event, or use as favors at each place setting. (Individually packaged bouquet of 12.)

Enter for a chance to win one of the two custom chocolate collections! By entering this giveaway you agree to our general contest guidelines.

Photographed by Melissa Mullen Photography