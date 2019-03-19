New England Distilling founder Ned Wight takes a classic cocktail recipe — the New York Sour — and subs in Saison whiskey for the classic rye, to create yeasty, floral notes.

2 ounces New England Distilling Saison

1 ounce lemon juice

¾ ounce simple syrup

1 egg white (optional)

½ ounce red wine, something nice and fruity

Add whiskey, lemon juice, and simple syrup to a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice. Shake for about 30 seconds. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Pour red wine over the back of a spoon and into the glass, so that wine floats on top of the drink.