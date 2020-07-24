Can You Name This Maritime Landmark?

It took most of the 1880s and ’90s to build this immense granite barrier, which protects ships from storm-whipped waves and helped make the harbor behind it the East Coast’s fourth-busiest port around the turn of the 20th century. The lighthouse at its end was completed in 1902, and when the Coast Guard announced the tower’s pending demolition some 60 years later, the community rallied to save it. These days, it’s a scenic attraction, and the nearly mile-long bulwark is popular as a pedestrian path, with walkers enjoying views of the working waterfront, the town’s fleet of historic schooners, and a seascape peppered with lobster buoys. The best view of the lighthouse is from the water, and ferry passengers regularly pass by with their phones held aloft. Fishermen post up on the granite blocks for good saltwater fishing sans boats, and they’re not the only ones hanging around for the mackerel — this is one of the area’s best places to consistently spot harbor seals.

