Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

We are new Mainers, recent arrivals from away, which is to say I was delighted to immediately recognize this as Rangeley Lake, as seen from the Shelton Noyes Overlook. When we moved to Rumford Point two years ago, we had little clue of how much lay in store for us. After unpacking, we took our first trip up Route 17 toward Rangeley and could hardly believe how unprepared we were. Of course, heading north, we first hit the Height of Land, which the guidebooks had told us about, with its jaw-dropping view of Mooselookmeguntic Lake. What surprised us, though, was arriving shortly thereafter at Noyes Overlook, unknown to us then, with its unassuming approach and then stunning sweep of Rangeley. Is Maine just littered with these dazzling natural experiences? (Spoiler: it is.) The overlook was our first discovery as Mainers, and even after we have shown it to so many visiting family and friends, it still strikes me as a reminder of how lucky we are to live in a state with such an abundance of beauty.

— Adam White, Rumford Point, Maine