Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Pine Point, Scarborough

Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from May’s photo.

This is Pine Point in the town of Scarborough, or more specifically, the mouth of Jones Creek where it meets the Scarborough River. It is a fantastic place to enjoy a sunset, if the bugs aren’t too bad. I can almost hear the murmur of diners on the pier at the Bait Shed to the left and Stern Seafood just around the corner, and the loudspeaker calling orders at the Clambake in the distance. On too few days a year, you might even see me fly casting for stripers from my home-built boat, Castaway, in the mouth of the creek. My wife has been coming here since childhood. I first visited when we stopped on our way back from our honeymoon in Nova Scotia almost 37 years ago and have been visiting regularly ever since. Now our sons are continuing the tradition. — Dan Green, Rose Valley, Pennsylvania