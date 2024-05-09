Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

When I looked at this photo in the March issue, I did not recognize the lift right away, but I sure do know that view! Then, I looked more closely at the lift, and noticed the green door and the yellow sign and instantly realized that this was a photo of the Snow Bowl in Camden. I am 12 years old, and I have skied there for four years and taken lessons a few times. My favorite slopes are the black diamonds. We didn’t have much snow this past winter, but I still like going there. And by the way, the fries are delicious after a couple hours on the slopes.

— Bear Stitt, of Appleton, Maine