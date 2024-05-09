Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Camden Snow Bowl
Photo by Dave Waddell

Snow Bowl, Camden

Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from March’s photo.

When I looked at this photo in the March issue, I did not recognize the lift right away, but I sure do know that view! Then, I looked more closely at the lift, and noticed the green door and the yellow sign and instantly realized that this was a photo of the Snow Bowl in Camden. I am 12 years old, and I have skied there for four years and taken lessons a few times. My favorite slopes are the black diamonds. We didn’t have much snow this past winter, but I still like going there. And by the way, the fries are delicious after a couple hours on the slopes.

— Bear Stitt, of Appleton, Maine

May 2024, Down East Magazine

