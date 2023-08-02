Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Some years after Two Bush Island Light was automated, a branch of the federal government emptied the keeper’s house of its contents. I was about 12 years old and watched with morbid fascination from Whitehead Island as they threw all the appliances into the ocean. I did not witness it, but the government then blew up the house. Many years after that, my father had a conversation with Thornton Battie, who had spent many happy months on Two Bush as a child, living in the house that was detonated. When my father asked him about the house, Battie got quite choked up as he described what a beautiful house it was and how meticulously it was cared for. A few years later, when Whitehead Island Light was automated, the government went to a great deal of trouble to tear down one of the keeper’s houses. Fortunately, they did not tear down the duplex house, which now belongs to Pine Island Camp, a nonprofit summer camp whose campers have been enjoying Whitehead Island since 1957.

— Ben Swan, Brunswick, Maine