Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Lobster Cove, Monhegan
Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from June’s photo.
My partner, Rob, slid the June issue across the table to me one morning, saying, “I bet you can’t identify where this photo was taken,” with a twinkle in his eye. I smiled and said, “It’s my Uncle Jamie’s house on Monhegan Island!” My uncle, Jamie Wyeth, fell in love with Monhegan Island as a young man and eventually purchased Rockwell Kent’s house on Lobster Cove. It brings me such joy to report that as I write this at 7 A.M., my uncle is sipping his morning coffee in his kitchen at the Kent House and smiling as he looks out the window at the D.T. Sheridan wreck.
— Victoria Browning Wyeth, Brunswick, Maine