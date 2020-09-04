“That is Onawa Lake. I know because I was born there in 1925 and lived there until I was 12 or 13. My dad owned the little general store. He also was a telegrapher at the Canadian Pacific Railway station next door. He was on duty the night of the big train wreck in 1919. We lived over the store, where my mother was the postmaster. What a small community it was. My brother and I had free reign through the woods and lakeshore. It was a wonderful life for kids. Not a day goes by but that I conjure up a memory.” — Margaret Burnett Boyd, Chesterfield, Missouri