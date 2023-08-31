Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

I first saw Nubble Light in 1965, when I was 11. I had traveled with my grandparents from Pennsylvania to Maine to visit my uncle, who was in the Navy and stationed at Kittery. There was a very low tide, and you could nearly walk across to the island. After climbing down the rocks, I found a smooth, black oval stone that the tide had polished as much as any jeweler might, and I put it in my pocket. I still have that rock today, safely kept in its own leather pouch, a keepsake that can take me, whenever I like, from the town where I still live in Pennsylvania to that rocky park overlooking Nubble Light.

— Randy Newcomer, Ephrata, Pennsylvania