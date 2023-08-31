Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Nubble Light
Photo by Benjamin Williamson

Nubble Light

Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from July’s photo.

I first saw Nubble Light in 1965, when I was 11. I had traveled with my grandparents from Pennsylvania to Maine to visit my uncle, who was in the Navy and stationed at Kittery. There was a very low tide, and you could nearly walk across to the island. After climbing down the rocks, I found a smooth, black oval stone that the tide had polished as much as any jeweler might, and I put it in my pocket. I still have that rock today, safely kept in its own leather pouch, a keepsake that can take me, whenever I like, from the town where I still live in Pennsylvania to that rocky park overlooking Nubble Light.

Randy Newcomer, Ephrata, Pennsylvania

Down East magazine, September 2023

Get all of our latest stories delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Subscribe to Down East magazine.