Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

I recall diving off this bridge many times as a teenager — very scared, but wanting to join the other boys. When I was 11, I used to row people across the cove when the bridge was down, for 25 cents. My mother claimed I disabled the bridge myself in order to come home with a pocketful of coins. I’ve done a lot of rowing out of this cove — to listen to the Kennebunkport fireworks with my now-wife, to get to Bald Head Cliff, and even just row to the bell buoy a mile out from the cove. Ogunquit really is a “beautiful place by the sea.”

— Tom Conley, Ogunquit, Maine