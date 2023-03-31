Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Where in Maine, February 2023
Photo by Benjamin Williamson

Perkins Cove, Ogunquit

Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from February’s photo.

I recall diving off this bridge many times as a teenager — very scared, but wanting to join the other boys. When I was 11, I used to row people across the cove when the bridge was down, for 25 cents. My mother claimed I disabled the bridge myself in order to come home with a pocketful of coins. I’ve done a lot of rowing out of this cove — to listen to the Kennebunkport fireworks with my now-wife, to get to Bald Head Cliff, and even just row to the bell buoy a mile out from the cove. Ogunquit really is a “beautiful place by the sea.”

— Tom Conley, Ogunquit, Maine

Down East magazine, April 2023