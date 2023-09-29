Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Where In Maine? August 2023 clue
Photo by Dave Waddell

Old Fort Western

Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from August’s photo.

I was the sole visitor at Old Fort Western one day several years ago and was given an informative tour by a knowledgeable docent. As we finished up, another visitor arrived — a man who spoke only Russian. Not to be deterred, the docent took out her cell phone, opened a translation app, and was able to provide the same experience for him that I had. An interesting contrast of using modern technology while standing in a colonial fort of the 1700s.

Cynthia DiStefano, Willow Street, Pennsylvania

Down East magazine, October 2023

