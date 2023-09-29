Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

I was the sole visitor at Old Fort Western one day several years ago and was given an informative tour by a knowledgeable docent. As we finished up, another visitor arrived — a man who spoke only Russian. Not to be deterred, the docent took out her cell phone, opened a translation app, and was able to provide the same experience for him that I had. An interesting contrast of using modern technology while standing in a colonial fort of the 1700s.

— Cynthia DiStefano, Willow Street, Pennsylvania