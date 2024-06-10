Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

penobscott marine museum
Photo by Dave Waddell

Penobscot Marine Museum, Searsport

Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from April’s photo.

What a nice surprise to see the fireplace in the Fowler-True-Ross House. It was the homestead of my great-grandfather, Captain Andrew McGilvery Ross. My father, Clark Nichols, was born in that house, in 1914, and when he retired to Searsport, in 1976, he began a second “career” as a trustee of the museum and loved to give tours. In later years, he’d proudly remark that he was the luckiest man alive — most people have to die before their birthplace becomes a museum, but he was still around to tell others what a wonderful treasure it is.   

— Dan Nichols, of Searsport, Maine

May 2024, Down East Magazine

