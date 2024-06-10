Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

What a nice surprise to see the fireplace in the Fowler-True-Ross House. It was the homestead of my great-grandfather, Captain Andrew McGilvery Ross. My father, Clark Nichols, was born in that house, in 1914, and when he retired to Searsport, in 1976, he began a second “career” as a trustee of the museum and loved to give tours. In later years, he’d proudly remark that he was the luckiest man alive — most people have to die before their birthplace becomes a museum, but he was still around to tell others what a wonderful treasure it is.

— Dan Nichols, of Searsport, Maine