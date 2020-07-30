Comet NEOWISE from a Maine Perspective

What started as a smudge on the eastern horizon at dawn morphed into a large, beautiful comet that stretched up to 20 degrees across the night sky. Here are some of our favorite shots by photographers across the state.

Dean Bugaj, Neowise and auroras at Grafton Notch
By Benjamin Williamson

Hopefully everyone has been able to see Comet NEOWISE with their own eyes over the past month. What started as a smudge on the eastern horizon at dawn morphed into a large, beautiful comet that stretched up to 20 degrees across the night sky and became visible for most people in the evening by mid-July. With the waxing moon and the comet receding from the sun and Earth, it has now started to fade. I wanted to commemorate the celestial visitor by putting together this gallery of images made across the state. Maine is lucky to have some of the darkest skies in New England, and Maine photographers took full advantage of that by capturing these stunning images. I’m always amazed at the work I see on a daily basis, and these photos prove that there are more than a few very skilled people wielding cameras across the state.

  • North Haven, by William Trevaskis
  • International Space Station from Barretts Park, Camden, by Kyle Santheson
  • Barretts Park, Camden, by Kyle Santheson
  • Skowhegan, by John Meader
  • Katahdin, by John K. Putnam
  • NEOC, by Isaac Crabtree (Northwoods Aerial)
  • Over Kineo, by Isaac Crabtree (North Woods Aerial)
  • Reid State Park, by Fred Bloy
  • Lake Arrowhead, by Eric Storm
  • Jordan Pond, Acadia, by Emma Forthofer (Friends of Acadia)
  • Over the Marsh, Georgetown, by Dean Bugaj
  • Lubec, by Dean Bugaj
  • Boats, by Dean Bugaj
  • Auroras at Grafton Notch, by Dean Bugaj
  • Over Togus Pond, by Dave Dostie
  • Over Augusta, by Dave Dostie
  • Messalonskee Lake, by Dave Dostie
  • Fisherman's Point Willard Beach South Portland, by Cynthia Farr Weinfeld
  • Two Lights, Cape Elizabeth, by Cynthia Farr Weinfeld
  • Over Katahdin, by Craig Shaknis
  • Bowerbank, by Chris Shane
  • Reflections at Branch Pond, by Mike Taylor
  • Central Maine, by Mike Taylor
  • Beech Hill, by Benjamin Williamson
  • Maranacook, by Amy Durocher
  • Looking at Acadia from Cranberry Island, by Amanda Bracy
  • Looking at Acadia from Cranberry Island, by Amanda Bracy
  • Lubec Boats, by Adam Woodworth
  • Sebago Lake, by Sandra Miner
  • Lincolnville, by Reena Walkling
  • Lincolnville, by Reena Walkling
  • Eustis, by Kevin Bennett
  • Katahdin Reflection, by Nathaniel Child
  • International Space Station, by Marie Estock
