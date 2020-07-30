Comet NEOWISE from a Maine Perspective

Advertisement

By Benjamin Williamson

Hopefully everyone has been able to see Comet NEOWISE with their own eyes over the past month. What started as a smudge on the eastern horizon at dawn morphed into a large, beautiful comet that stretched up to 20 degrees across the night sky and became visible for most people in the evening by mid-July. With the waxing moon and the comet receding from the sun and Earth, it has now started to fade. I wanted to commemorate the celestial visitor by putting together this gallery of images made across the state. Maine is lucky to have some of the darkest skies in New England, and Maine photographers took full advantage of that by capturing these stunning images. I’m always amazed at the work I see on a daily basis, and these photos prove that there are more than a few very skilled people wielding cameras across the state.

North Haven, by William Trevaskis

International Space Station from Barretts Park, Camden, by Kyle Santheson

Barretts Park, Camden, by Kyle Santheson

Skowhegan, by John Meader

Katahdin, by John K. Putnam

NEOC, by Isaac Crabtree (Northwoods Aerial)

Over Kineo, by Isaac Crabtree (North Woods Aerial)

Reid State Park, by Fred Bloy

Lake Arrowhead, by Eric Storm

Jordan Pond, Acadia, by Emma Forthofer (Friends of Acadia)

Over the Marsh, Georgetown, by Dean Bugaj

Lubec, by Dean Bugaj

Boats, by Dean Bugaj

Auroras at Grafton Notch, by Dean Bugaj

Over Togus Pond, by Dave Dostie

Over Augusta, by Dave Dostie

Messalonskee Lake, by Dave Dostie

Fisherman’s Point Willard Beach South Portland, by Cynthia Farr Weinfeld

Two Lights, Cape Elizabeth, by Cynthia Farr Weinfeld

Over Katahdin, by Craig Shaknis

Bowerbank, by Chris Shane

Reflections at Branch Pond, by Mike Taylor

Central Maine, by Mike Taylor

Beech Hill, by Benjamin Williamson

Maranacook, by Amy Durocher

Looking at Acadia from Cranberry Island, by Amanda Bracy

Lubec Boats, by Adam Woodworth

Sebago Lake, by Sandra Miner

Lincolnville, by Reena Walkling

Eustis, by Kevin Bennett

Katahdin Reflection, by Nathaniel Child

International Space Station, by Marie Estock

