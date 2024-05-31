Can You Name This Historic Covered Bridge?

One of only eight historic covered bridges left in Maine, this one might be the fairest of them all — it’s at least drawn its fair share of admirers, including plein-air painters and photographers, over the span of its more than 150 years. The largely hand-hewn bridge comprises intricate wooden trusses, a wood-shingled gable roof, and a granite foundation sturdy enough to see it through some major floods of its typically tranquil, eponymous river (whose name possesses alpine connotations). In 1958, after a new bridge was built downstream, the state closed this one to auto traffic, but it still sees plenty of foot traffic, and it has become popular as a wedding venue (since it’s a public space and can’t be reserved, knot-tiers need to be okay with interlopers and lookie-loos). So popular, in fact, that the state instituted some rather Footloose– esque restrictions to preserve structural integrity: no more than 50 people allowed at one time, no candles or open fires, no marching in cadence, and no dancing. That about covers it.

