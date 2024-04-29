Can You Name This Culinary Oasis?

If knowing where food comes from is good, sitting next to it is even better. That’s the philosophy behind this five-acre midcoast farm, situated in the backyard of a Mediterranean restaurant owned by a James Beard Award winner. In the summer, approximately 80 percent of the restaurant’s ingredients come from the property, which boasts two greenhouses, three acres of organic vegetable gardens, and a menagerie of free-range chickens, ducks, hens, and pigs. After enjoying the farm’s bounty on, say, baby-kale salad with creamy cashew dressing or hand-rolled tagliatelle with prosciutto and peas, the verdant grounds, perfumed with the scent of herbs and edible flowers, are (ahem) a pretty prime spot for a stroll.

