Can You Name This Culinary Oasis?

It’s the backyard of an acclaimed farm-to-table restaurant in Maine.

Where in Maine? May 2024
Photo by Tara Rice
From our May 2024 issue

If knowing where food comes from is good, sitting next to it is even better. That’s the philosophy behind this five-acre midcoast farm, situated in the backyard of a Mediterranean restaurant owned by a James Beard Award winner. In the summer, approximately 80 percent of the restaurant’s ingredients come from the property, which boasts two greenhouses, three acres of organic vegetable gardens, and a menagerie of free-range chickens, ducks, hens, and pigs. After enjoying the farm’s bounty on, say, baby-kale salad with creamy cashew dressing or hand-rolled tagliatelle with prosciutto and peas, the verdant grounds, perfumed with the scent of herbs and edible flowers, are (ahem) a pretty prime spot for a stroll.

Submit your answer below. We’ll feature our favorite letter in an upcoming issue — and send the winner a Down East wall calendar.

