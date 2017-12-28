Made in Maine, zeta 12.28.17

Oyster River Joinery

I can cut a tree on my land, have a friend saw the log for me. I can make a variety of items out of the wood. I can purchase local oysters and other Maine foods to put on my Maine-made platter. — Paul Sampson, Oyster River Joinery

Paul Sampson and his wife, Jula, have turned their love of mollusks and woodworking into their business, Oyster River Joinery. The two work as a team; Paul creates his signature wooden oyster platters and applies the special board balm that Jula makes. “I love making the platters almost as much as using them,” said Paul.

