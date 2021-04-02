Joe Kings

Ultimate Car Care

“I remember when I showed up here in 1990, my uniform on, just retired from the army. I was 39 and trying to get a job in medical administration. I saw only a couple of Blacks, maybe two people from Somalia, no other people of color, and the hospitals just weren’t ready to take me on. I waited for the call that never came, so I opened my own business, and it just grew. Now? In one day in the shop, I interact with all kinds of different people, and eight out of ten come from different cultures and walks of life — and not just Black or white. It’s exciting. We have coordination and diversity, and the love is here. In this community, in my business, we bring everyone together and let them be who they are, working together.”