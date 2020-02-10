Maine News You May Have Missed

Harpswell

Oprah Winfrey, a former talk show host who now runs a book club, visited Maine for the first time, prompted by Elizabeth Strout’s novel, Olive Again. With some book club members, she made an Instagram vid while eating a lobster roll at Dolphin Marina & Restaurant.

Bath

Retired fire chief Norman Kenney, age 88, survived an attack from a rabid fox. Another fox had attacked him several months earlier. “Usually, the only person who’s the victim of this many Fox attacks is Hillary [Clinton],” NBC Late Night host Seth Meyers joked.



New Gloucester

Maine Woodland Owners, a nonprofit that helps landowners manage small woods parcels, announced that it has now permanently conserved more than 10,000 acres, thanks to recent donations of woods in New Gloucester and Hollis to the group’s land trust.



Machias

The Downeast Salmon Federation reported that biologists found 61 Atlantic salmon nests in the East Machias River, up from 10 a year earlier. Each of the endangered species’ nests contains about 4,000 eggs.



South Portland

Masthead Maine announced that four of its daily (rather, “daily”) newspapers — Portland’s Press Herald, Lewiston’s Sun Journal, Waterville’s Morning Sentinel, and Augusta’s Kennebec Journal — would cease printing Monday editions.



Bowdoin

School-bus driver Connie Lailer spotted an 80-year-old man trapped under his tractor in a ditch filled waist-deep with icy water. She and a high-school student freed him before paramedics arrived.

