Network Connectivity

Maine’s one-stop shop for outdoors adventure gets an upgrade.

By Will Grunewald

Maine has trails aplenty, from coast to mountains to north woods, managed by a jumble of land trusts, conservation groups, and state and federal agencies. “There’s no guidebook you could make, with enough pages, that any human would want to carry with them,” says Stephen Engle, director of the Center for Community GIS, a Farmington-based company that provides digital mapping services. The web, he figured, was the only medium that could hold a clearinghouse of trail info for hikers, mountain bikers, and paddlers. So, in 2010, CCGIS launched Maine Trail Finder, at first featuring a few dozen trails, mostly in Franklin County. Since then, with funding from grants, the site’s coverage has grown to span the whole state. “My family is an avid user,” Engle says. “Like, ‘Hey, we’re driving home from visiting family in western Massachusetts, and I gotta get the kids out of the car. Where’s a great hike right off I-95?’” This spring, he and his team rolled out a sleek new look for the site, and he took us on a stroll through some of his favorite new features.