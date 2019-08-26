“What happens when there is no dentist and people don’t have a car?” Denekas asks. “They pull their own teeth out.”

Denekas’s fine business attire might make him stand out in town, but there’s nothing formal about his demeanor. A Midwesterner by birth, he uses words like “skedaddle” and chomps with relish into his pulled pork sandwich at the town’s BBQ joint. Bray says that when the town held a meeting to decide whether to sell the school to Libra, one resident asked plainspoken Denekas if the town could still use the building. He said no, because Libra wasn’t sure yet how it would use it, and he didn’t want to make promises he couldn’t keep. The locals, Bray says, liked his honesty.

“That’s what you say to people in a town like this,” Bray says. “The vote was 70 to 4. Jesus couldn’t get 70 to 4 in this county.”

That same honesty unnerves some, though, to hear Rebekah Anderson tell it. As her neighbors have watched their town transform over the past two years, she says, they’ve often wanted Libra’s staff to explain their plans at town meetings, but the foundation’s staff doesn’t always know their plans — and says so. They have yet to decide, for instance, what to do with a wooded corner lot with a pond, along the north end of Main Street. Libra spent months prying trees and bushes out of an abandoned farm just outside of town, but staffers haven’t decided how they will use that either. They also don’t have a time frame for how long Libra will pour money into the town — for a long time, Denekas says, but “not forever.”

What Denekas does know is the organization’s goal: to keep residents from moving away and to attract new residents, ideally millennials, which in turn could create jobs. But what would make millennials, or anyone for that matter, move here? Denekas doesn’t pretend to know the answer, and he admits an artist residency is not a standard economic- development tool — that what Libra is doing in Monson is to some degree an experiment. The hope for the residency program is that the artists will not only give the downtown vitality, adding some year-round foot traffic, but that they’ll also become town ambassadors. When they return home, they’ll spread the word about the little town on the lake with inexpensive real estate. This summer, Monson Arts partnered with the Rhode Island School of Design to bring in furniture- and industrial-design students, with the idea that they might somehow reinvigorate the town’s furniture-making tradition on a small scale.