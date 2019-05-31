Evvie Drake Starts Over

by Linda Holmes

As National Public Radio’s pop-culture critic and an avowed fan of big-screen romantic comedies, Linda Holmes has been called upon more than once to defend the genre. In one instance, in 2013, she smartly admonished the haters to, “stop saying ‘chick flick’ like it’s ‘pile of rotten meat,’ and stop saying ‘chick lit’ and ‘chick book’ and ‘chick movie’ and anything else that suggests that love stories are less than war stories, or that stories that end with kissing are inherently inferior to stories that end with people getting shot.”

It’s in that affirmational spirit that one might comfortably label Holmes’s debut novel, Evvie Drake Starts Over, a beach read. It’s a lighthearted romance — not that there’s anything wrong with that — with a few moments of gravity. Without spoiling the ending, there is kissing. And the book hews broadly to classic rom-com conventions: a meet-cute between two likeable, somewhat deficient protagonists; lots of witty dialogue ratcheting up the will-they-or-won’t-they tension; quirky foils for the would-be lovebirds; a romantic-if-idiosyncratic setting.

That setting is the made-up midcoast town of Calcasset, a none-too-veiled stand-in for Rockland. Evvie is a 30-something Calcasset native and recent widow who hasn’t come to terms with the emotionally abusive nature of her interrupted marriage. Her reboot starts after she takes in a tenant, disgraced Major League pitcher Dean, who’s laying low in Maine after a headline-making slump. The two chat like Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, flirt like Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, and ultimately help each other face their demons, with assists from Evvie’s high-school bestie and salty lobsterman dad.

Maine, Holmes suggests, is a fine place for demon-facing, on account of our tight-knit communities and coastal landscapes inviting pensive contemplation. And, well, she isn’t wrong. We just hope they shoot the movie here. — Brian Kevin