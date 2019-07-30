Sign Language

Later that afternoon, Meg Lane, director of MaineDOT’s Office of Creative Services, met with her team in a small cluster of cubicles. Most of the time, her staffers are busy informing the public about road projects — “You know, ‘Left Lane Closed,’” she explained. But with a little downtime, they’ll lob ideas around, playing with double meanings or Maine-isms. “Lots of googling, lots of rhyming dictionaries,” said Mike Cole, the office’s digital and video coordinator.

Hanging outside his cubicle is the “wall of shame”: a graveyard of failed messages. There lie the many broken dreams of MaineDOT photographer and videographer Adam Grotton, who loves ’90s rap: MO TEXTING / MO PROBLEMS (Biggie); NOBODY IN DA CLUB DRIVE TIPSY (J-Kwon); DRUNK DRIVING? STOP! DROP! SHUT IT DOWN CALL YOUR POPS! (DMX). Lane, the most senior member of the otherwise millennial and Gen X team, didn’t think drivers would get the gist.

After the Bruins lost in the Stanley Cup Finals this year, a number of promising ideas went out the window, graphic designer Melissa Zelenkewich said. For instance: CELEBRATE THE CUP, BUT NOT BEHIND THE WHEEL. An office favorite was NO SEAT BELT? WHAT THE PUCK! It also didn’t make the cut. “You have to think, what if one of the pixels goes out?” Cole said. “I mean, we can’t have that.”

Pictures of the roadside one-liners have gotten hundreds of thousands of views on social media, and MaineDOT’s writers have acquired a degree of celebrity. When Cole and his wife go out, she likes to introduce him as “the guy who comes up with the signs.” Grotton is used to random people pitching him their best material. “So many ideas!” he said. “But they’re typically really bad. They’re too long, like a paragraph, or they have a swear that’s like HEY [INSERT EXPLETIVE], STOP DRIVING BADLY! I mean, that’s just not funny at all.”

This summer, MaineDOT has some classics to fall back on: YOU’RE NOT A FIREWORK, DON’T DRIVE LIT or NOBODY RELISHES A PICKLED DRIVER. But the Office of Creative Services will keep striving for novelty. Lane’s responsibility, she says, is to make sure the novelty actually connects with MaineDOT’s mission.

“Sometimes,” she said, I have to tell them, ‘Okay, it’s funny, it’s hysterical, but where’s the safety?’”