Kani Gutter Said Yes to This Maine-Made Grammy Dress

By Adrienne Perron

From our May 2023 issue

Dave Gutter found out he’d be attending the Grammy Awards, in Los Angeles, just three weeks before the ceremony. The longtime front man of Portland rock stalwarts Rustic Overtones, Gutter co-wrote the song “Stompin’ Ground” for New Orleans R&B legend Aaron Neville, which was nominated (and won) in the category of Best American Roots Performance. Luckily, he knew right away who his date would be — he’d long ago promised his 16-year-old daughter, Kani, that he’d take her if he were ever nominated.

Kani wanted to wear a Maine-made dress, so Gutter put out a call on Instagram looking for a last-minute couturier. Kelsey Parker, who runs Lewiston’s Garbedge Designs, piped up. Parker, who specializes in custom pieces from repurposed fabric, spent three weeks working with Kani, finishing a dress at 2:30 a.m. the morning the Gutters flew to LA. “Having a garment worn on the red carpet is special for a designer,” Parker says. “The fact that the Gutters were looking to share their moment with a Maine designer was very generous and fun.”

Photo courtesy of Kani Gutter