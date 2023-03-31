7 Meow-velous Maine-Made Pet Products

The Dooloop

When Beth Herriman was fostering two basset hounds, her hands were full enough on walks without having to carry dog poop, so she created an ingenious little plastic ring that clips to a leash and holds poop bags. Now, the Dooloop is constructed from recycled plastic at Kennebunk’s G&G Products and sold internationally. No excuses for leaving that baggie on the side of the trail. $9.