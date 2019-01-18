Maine Dispatches

Opinions, advisories, and musings from the length and breadth of Maine

Buckfield

Sumner artist Byron Bassett discovered an 1895 collage of photographs of the hospital that’s now Central Maine Medical Center while scavenging for picture frames at the Buckfield/Sumner Transfer Station’s Swap Shop. He donated the picture to the hospital.

Peru

Several people in the Oxford County town and nearby areas reported seeing a fireball streaking across the sky. “It looked like a slow-motion roman candle,” one witness wrote on the American Meteor Society website.

Harpswell

A fishing vessel brought ashore a military projectile that had tangled in its gear. The Maine State Police bomb squad later blew up the device, which was about 6 inches in diameter, 3 to 4 feet long, and labeled “live round.”

Portland

A great black hawk, rarely seen north of Mexico, attracted a crowd at Deering Oaks park. “This is probably the first time anyone has been standing in snow and looking at a great black hawk,” Maine Audubon naturalist Doug Hitchcox said.

Robbinston

Meaghan Callahan Kellenberger photographed a rare meteorological occurrence — a triple rainbow — over Passamaquoddy Bay. After she posted the pic on social media, it made national news.

Sullivan

Reverend Robert Bryan, who formed the “Bert and I” duo with his comedic partner, the late Marshall Dodge, died at his home in Quebec. Bryan’s Down East humor was rooted in summers spent at Sullivan’s Tunk Lake. He was 87.