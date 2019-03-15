Maine Dispatches

Opinions, advisories, and musings from the length and breadth of Maine

Madawaska

Therese Michaud, a Catholic nun, celebrated her 79th anniversary as a member of the Daughters of Wisdom with a root-beer-float social. At age 97, she’s the oldest living Daughter of Wisdom in the country.

Bar Harbor

After a heavy rain, Jesup Memorial Library flooded for the second time in a year. Librarians and local volunteers were ready, working late into the night with a shop vac and plastic bins. Only a few historic maps suffered water damage.

Skowhegan

Guinness World Records confirmed that 1,054 attendees of last summer’s Skowhegan Moose Fest set the mark for most people simultaneously making a moose call. What did it sound like? Something between a long, slow moan and a sheep’s bleat.

Westbrook

A New Jersey man used a chainsaw and ax to hack away at the 300-foot-wide, national-media-sensation ice disc that had formed in the Presumpscot River. He said he wanted to sculpt it into a peace sign. It has since melted.

Millinocket

The town library teamed up with the Outdoor Sport Institute to provide library-card holders with gratis snowshoe and cross-country ski rentals all winter. Library cards are free for Maine residents (and are also good for taking out books).

Rumford

Cumberland native and film-maker John Barr announced that Allagash, an indie crime thriller starring Tom Berenger and nominally set in northern Maine, will film in Rumford and neighboring Mexico, as well as in woods near Bethel.