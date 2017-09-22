Maine Coon Cats

M
aine’s official state cat is also the second most popular domestic breed in the United States. Its defining characteristics include a shaggy coat that’s shorter over the head and shoulders and longer toward the tail, fur between the toes, significantly pointed ears, large eyes, and a long rectangular-shaped body.
Readers shared some photos of their fluffy friends.
We adore Maine Coons. Brother & sister…Beanie and Bailey. We lost Beanie this past spring & are still devastated. — Judith Bistrek Christine
Miss Lucy was rescued as a kitten but she definitely has some Coon and Norwegian Forest in her genes. And she is a sniffer! — Laura Lutz
The tufts of hair between the Maine Coon’s “snowshoe” paws help the cat walk on top of snow. A heavy water-resistant coat and long bushy tail, which can be wrapped around the body for warmth, also make the animals well equipped to survive harsh winters.
“Doofus Beanie” — Judith Bistrek Christine
We believe this guy is part Maine Coon. — Donna Engborg
Known as “gentle giants,” Maine Coons are among the largest and longest domestic cat breeds, with adult males weighing 13-18 pounds and females weighing 9-13. But their maturation happens slowly, lasting anywhere from three to five years.
My three babies are in the Downeast Maine Coon book you published. — Kimberly Lockie
My Maine Coon Eliot, we named him after Eliot Maine. Maine Coons are Awesome Cat’s! He is 20 pounds of pure enjoyment! — Scott E. Lent
Legend has it that in 1789, Queen Marie Antoinette planned to flee France in a ship bound for Wiscasset. She never made it aboard, but her six Persian and Angora cats reportedly did, leading to speculation that they propagated today’s Maine Coon.
This is my beautiful clown of a Maine Coon, Spinney, all 19 pounds of him. — Martha Hayes Crannell