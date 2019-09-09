The team’s luck improved after missing that yellow rail. Sheehan, the only team member who lived in Aroostook, led the crew to all his regular haunts: Lake Josephine, Lake Christina, Burnt Landing Road. The birding was good, and the group identified more than 100 species, including an elusive American three-toed woodpecker and a spruce grouse, before heading to the Presque Isle airport just shy of 8 a.m.

They’d been up all night, but no one slept on the 175-mile flight to Waterville. “We were too jacked up,” Brinker recalls. In a car they’d left waiting at the airport, they hurried to the freshwater marshes near Belgrade (for black tern and pied-billed grebe), then headed south.

The afternoon was a grueling ping-pong among sites in southern Maine, the team all but leaping out of the car to spot target species, then hurrying back in. A lingering fog hindered visibility along the coast, but they scored a roseate tern at Pine Point in Scarborough, a red knot at Biddeford Pool, and a red-bellied woodpecker on a nest in South Portland. In all, the team covered 560 miles by car.

By evening, the tally was going well, but fatigue was setting in, and new species were popping up less often. Still, the team pushed on, arriving at dusk at Kennebunk Plains, a rare-for-Maine sandplain grassland ecosystem, where they quickly tallied upland sandpipers and clay-colored and vesper sparrows. It was in Kennebunk that the group realized they’d beaten the record. They did not stop to celebrate.

The crew kept birding into the night, listening for owls and other nocturnal birds. Somewhere in Portland, Sheehan remembers “waking up in a pile of drool to David saying, ‘C’mon, we’re listening for owls!’” They ticked great horned and barred owls and a whip-poor-will before calling it quits just before midnight. The final tally: 187 species.

More than eight years later, the record still stands. And while Maine birders now recognize the superior route between Aroostook and southern Maine, the complexity and cost of chartering flights has kept other birders at bay. Still, the record is not unbeatable: the team missed several species they might have found on their record-setting day — white-breasted nuthatches, laughing gulls, a number of seabirds — and if another group were to try, they might just be luckier.

It’s a challenge the record-setting team would welcome. “I’d love it if others would attempt a Big Day,” Brinker says, “because I’d love to try to win it back again.” — N.L.